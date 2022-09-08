Despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) claim that Chicago is a “welcoming sanctuary city,” she is now sending illegals sent by Texas out to the suburbs.

The Windy City began moving towards declaring itself a “sanctuary city” for illegals at least as far back as 2015, and since her election to the mayor’s office in 2019, Lightfoot has reiterated that policy and said that Chicago is a “welcoming” place for illegals.

Regardless, she has blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a “racist” and a “xenophobe” for loading buses with illegals and driving them to self-appointed sanctuary cities including New York City and Chicago.

“This is about a cheap political point. It’s not about sharing the load. To Greg Abbott and his enablers in Texas: with these continued political stunts, (he) has confirmed what many of us had already known: he’s a man without any morals, humanity, or shame,” Lightfoot said early this month.

But now, despite her repeated claims to love illegals, Lightfoot has been found shipping the Texas deliveries to the nearby suburb of Burr Ridge, according to WGN 9 News. And town leaders there are both shocked and angered by the move.

Indeed, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said that Chicago did not coordinate with them before dropping off dozens of illegals at a Burr Ridge hotel.

“I am concerned neither the village administrator nor I were told about this,” Grasso said. “We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?”

Grasso added that, while Cook County is a so-called sanctuary county, his town never took a stance by joining the sanctuary movement. Indeed, during his recent campaign for congress, Grasso ran on a platform of reducing illegal immigration and defunding sanctuary cities.

The Burr Ridge mayor also noted that the city government only became aware that Chicago had dumped illegals there when residents called city hall to complain.

Grasso and members of the Burr Ridge town council were belatedly invited onto a conference call with state officials after the news broke.

For her part, Lightfoot blasted Texas Gov. Abbott for not “coordinating” with Chicago or Illinois officials with his busing plan.

“My frustration comes from the actions of the governor of Texas,” Lightfoot said on Sept. 4, after the first bus load of 50 illegals arrived. “There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things and instead tries to send human beings — not cargo, not freight — human beings across the country to an uncertain destination.”

But if Mayor Grasso is correct, Lightfoot also neglected to “coordinate” with him before sending a busload of illegals to his town.

Neither Lightfoot nor Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has commented on the story.

Meanwhile, Texas and other border states have been inundated with more than a million illegals released by the Biden administration since he took office. And that does not count the hundreds of thousands more who were not swept up by Border Patrol agents.

Texas has been particularly hard hit by the wave of illegals.

Border agents in Del Rio, Texas, recently apprehended almost 13,000 border crossers and illegal aliens in just one week, averaging almost 1,900 apprehensions a day in the region — which is about a third of Del Rio’s total population.

