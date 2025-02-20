Trump Deputies Stop Funding Free Lawyers for Migrant Youths

President Donald Trump’s administration has stopped providing free lawyers to 26,000 migrant youths, many who are asking for green cards.

The lawyers argue that many of their migrant-youth clients have been abandoned by their parents and so deserve green cards via the “Special Immigrant Juvenile” loophole in immigration law.

But the lawyers’ claims of “abandonment” are often belied by the reality that the youth migrants crossed the border in search of jobs while one or both parents stayed behind in their home country.

WATCH — Trump Considering Giving 20 Percent of DOGE Savings Back to Americans:

The migrants, who are facing deportation, often have no identified parents, and the Biden administration supplied free legal representation for them during the deportation process.

On Tuesday, the administration paused funding for the Acacia Center for Justice, which had been receiving millions to engage lawyers for the children. The center was delivered a “stop work” order as the administration reviews the program, the L.A. Times reported.

“The stop work order is being implemented due to causes outside of your control and should not be misconstrued as an indication of poor performance by your firm,” reads a letter to the center from the Trump administration.

The Acacia Center for Justice had received $200 million from the Biden administration, but its contract is up this year. The center distributes federal dollars to nearly 100 other law firms, groups, and agencies that represent the migrant children. One such group is the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, based in Washington, DC. Amica is a partner with the Muslim advocacy group CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land terror network investigation.

WATCH — Texas DPS Catches Man Smuggling 3 Illegal Immigrants in a Honda:

U.S. law does not provide court appointed attorneys to children who illegally cross into the U.S., so they have not had the same right to representation that U.S. citizens have. The Times added that, currently, about 57 percent of migrant children have a lawyer for their deportation process.

Migrants’ rights activist Shania Aber, the center’s executive director, claims the Trump administration’s pause in funding “undermines due process.” She added that the cut in funding “disproportionately impacts vulnerable children, and puts children who have already experienced severe trauma at risk for further harm or exploitation.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston