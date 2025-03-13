A fugitive illegal alien was captured by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and will now face vehicular homicide charges in Tarrant County, Texas, for allegedly killing 30-year-old Daniel Cruces, the father of a 7-year-old girl, last year.

This week, ICE agents announced the arrest of 24-year-old Joel Sac-Tambriz of Guatemala, who had been deported from the United States in 2018. Sac-Tambriz was taken into custody in Victoria, Texas, and now faces vehicular homicide charges in Tarrant County.

On June 9, 2024, according to police, Sac-Tambriz was driving in Arlington, Texas, when he allegedly hit and killed Daniel Cruces, who was walking across the street’s crosswalk. Police said Sac-Tambriz fled the scene, leaving Cruces dead on the street.

“Me not knowing what had already happened, I was out searching for him for like, an hour and a half, and I was just going down every street yelling his name with the windows rolled down, hoping he would call back, hoping he would be there,” David Cruces, Daniel’s younger brother told FOX 4 News last year.

Daniel Cruces’ wife Megan told FOX 4 News that she feels like she’s living in an alternate universe since her husband’s death.

“Everything’s the same but so different,” Megan said. “The days are just really hard. We have a 7-year-old daughter who is deeply affected by it, and it’s just really hard to be normal and do normal things.”

Police had been searching for Sac-Tambriz since the fatal hit-and-run after he allegedly abandoned the Honda Civic he was driving at the time. The vehicle, police said, was filled with open alcohol containers.

Sac-Tambriz first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Oct. 13, 2018, and was apprehended by Border Patrol agents before being put into ICE custody and deported to Guatemala on Oct. 25, 2018.

Sometime after that deportation, Sac-Tambriz crossed the border again as a so-called “got-away,” as he was undetected by Border Patrol agents.

ICE agents said they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Victoria Police Department, and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Sac-Tambriz and also ended up arresting 19-year-old illegal alien felon Gustavo Francisco Sohom Sac of Guatemala, 18-year-old illegal alien Pascual Alexander Guachiac Tzep of Guatemala, and 29-year-old illegal alien Runfa Jiang from China.

The three illegal aliens were arrested for evading arrest and assaulting an officer. Jiang was additionally charged with obstructing the apprehension of a felon.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz said in a statement:

This is another example of the extraordinary work being done across the country by the brave men and women in law enforcement to locate and apprehend dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members, and foreign fugitives who are in this country illegally and endangering the lives of law-abiding residents.

“Despite all of the false and misleading rumors out there, they still come in to work every day and selflessly put their lives on the line to protect their local communities from danger,” Plantz continued, “and ensure that families, like that of the young father who was tragically killed as a result of one of these alien’s alleged actions, have an opportunity for justice.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.