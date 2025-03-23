ICE Arrest 31 Illegals at Cockfight in Puerto Rico

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 31 illegal aliens at a cockfight in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the agency said in a press release.

ICE added that three of those arrested were charged for criminal activity for organizing the illegal cockfight event, the statement added.

“This operation is part of ongoing enforcement under the Presidential Executive Order, to combat illegal immigration across Puerto Rico. Local enforcement partnerships are key to fulfill our mission of keeping our communities safe,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Juan Special Agent in Charge Rebecca González-Ramos.

“ICE is focused on public safety and national security threats. Individuals illegally present in the United States who are encountered during an enforcement operation may be taken into custody and processed for removal as stated by law,” the press release continued.

The agency also noted that the illegals are in custody pending deportation.

ICE reported that the agency worked in cooperation with the FBI, the DEA, U.S. Marshals, local law enforcement, and other agencies.

The agency has stepped up its efforts in San Juan on particular and Puerto Rico in general since Donald Trump came to office. The agency recently raided a Dominican community in San Juan that had been known as a “sanctuary” area.

