ICE to Deport Another Hamas-Boosting Visitor

ICE agents detained a Turkish visitor for deportation after she aligned herself with the Hamas jihadi group, according to a government report.

“Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated,” said a statement from Tricia McLaughlin, the top spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security. Her tweet said:

Rumesya Ozturk is a Turkish national & Tufts University graduate student, granted the privilege to be in this country on a [F-1 student] visa. DHS + ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans. A visa is a privilege not a right. Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated. This is commonsense security.

The detention and likely deportation follow President Trump’s policy of excluding visitors or migrants who “espouse hateful ideology.”

Trump’s January 20 Executive Order says:

It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.

The policy is deeply unpopular with Democrats, who cite free speech rights while publicly opposing the deportation of Hamas activists and supporters, such as detained Khalil Mahmoud. But the policy is backed by a majority of Republicans and a plurality of all voters.