President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has captured a fugitive illegal alien accused of killing 13-year-old Chrishia Odette in a 2014 vehicle crash.

Last week ICE arrested 46-year-old illegal alien Ramiro Guevara of Mexico, who had been wanted on two warrants and had a final deportation order.

On September 12, 2014, Chrishia’s father dropped her off at a friend’s house for a sleepover. About 30 minutes after dropping her off, Angel Dad Chris Odette said he got a phone call that Chrishia had been in an accident.

Breitbart News reported in 2019:

Days after Chrishia’s death, Odette said he still was unaware as to what exactly occurred that took his daughter’s life at such a young age. When an officer came to speak with him, Odette said police told him that Chrishia had crossed an intersection the night of her death and dropped her phone in the street. When she went back to retrieve her phone, a 36-year-old man driving without a license hit and killed her.

That man was allegedly Garcia.

Chrishia was later declared dead at the hospital.

Chris Odette, who has been seeking justice for his daughter for over 10 years now, soon found out about Guevara’s warrant for driving without a license and another for speeding. At the time of Chrishia’s death, the warrants were four years old.

The night of the accident, Guevara was released from police custody. He has never been charged with Chrishia’s death.

Guevara had been wanted by ICE agents after having been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in August 2017. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.