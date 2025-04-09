Watch Live: Hearing on Democrat Sanctuary Cities and States

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement holds a hearing on Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states on Wednesday, April 9.

The Trump administration continues to follow through on its pledge to deport illegal aliens from the United States, despite efforts by Democrat politicians and judges to block the enforcement of America’s immigration laws.

Democrat Mayors of Boston, Chicago, and Denver testified before the House Oversight Committee in March about the sanctuary policies they maintain.