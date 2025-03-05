Watch Live: Sanctuary City Mayors Testify Before Congress

The Democrat mayors of several sanctuary cities testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, March 5.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams face questions from Congress over their policies shielding illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan has warned sanctuary mayors and governors that efforts to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in their states and cities could lead to them personally being prosecuted.