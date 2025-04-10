NYC Officials Allow ICE to Deport Illegals from Rikers Island Prison

New York City has allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to reopen its facilities on Rikers Island to deport illegal aliens from among the prison population.

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro signed an order Tuesday to allow ICE to re-establish its office on Rikers to carry out criminal investigations into drug trafficking, organized violence, and migrant gang activity, according to Fox News.

Trump immigration czar Tom Homan praised New York Mayor Eric Adams and his administration.

WATCH — Sanctuary Advocate Freezes When Asked Whether or Not Illegal Immigration Is Lawful:

“Thank you Mayor Adams and Deputy Mayor Mastro! This is a great first step in our continuing collaboration to make NYC even safer as President Trump has committed to. Promises Made. Promises Kept,” Homan said.

Deputy Mayor Mastro’s order insists that New York City is being threatened by gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua and it is critical that law enforcement share “real-time” information with federal law enforcement.

But the order features some restrictions. The agreement does not allow ICE to carry out civil immigration enforcement and arrest people simply for being undocumented and only allows ICE detainers to be enforced in the prison if it is accompanied by a federal warrant signed by a judge.

