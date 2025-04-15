Federal agents wrangled a suspected illegal alien from Venezuela on February 20 inside a New Hampshire courthouse.

The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez who was on his way to a court arraignment for charges of drunk driving, driving without a license, and failing to provide information after an accident, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Recently released surveillance footage shows Colmenarez arriving at the building and stepping onto an elevator.

A few moments later, one of the federal agents on the elevator tapped him on the shoulder and tried to talk to him. However, that was when things became chaotic as Colmenarez bolted out of the elevator’s open door.

When he ran into a common area, the agents tackled him onto the floor. A man with a cane was knocked over during the altercation, and it was unclear if he was injured during the incident:

Now, Colmenarez is reportedly being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Texas.

“His arrest at the courthouse comes after President Donald Trump repealed a 2011 policy that had federal agents typically avoid making arrests at courthouses, schools, places of worship, and hospitals,” the Fox article said.

The video was released after several violent illegal aliens were reportedly deported to El Salvador over the weekend, including alleged Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members, per Breitbart News.

According to an article the outlet published on April 1, “Deportations have reportedly reached more than 100,000 since President Donald Trump took office a second time in January, the news coming as Americans suffer from the aftermath of former President Joe Biden’s disastrous border policies.”

President Trump’s administration has been working to safeguard American communities from illegal aliens crossing the border. He recently ordered the military to take control of public land along the U.S.-Mexico border to “maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security” of the nation, according to Breitbart News.

“Trump ordered the Secretaries of Defense, Interior, Agriculture, and Homeland Security to begin the initial phase of this operation within 45 days, according to a statement from the White House. He granted the Secretary of Defense the authority to extend the activities to other federal lands along the southern border,” the outlet said.