Deportations have reportedly reached more than 100,000 since President Donald Trump took office a second time in January, the news coming as Americans suffer from the aftermath of former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous border policies.

The New York Post reported on Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have made 113,000 arrests and carried out more than 100,000 deportations, citing a Department of Homeland Security source who spoke with the outlet.

An ICE source told the outlet, “He’s doing what he was voted in to do. Point blank!”

Trump’s deportation agenda appears to be popular with Americans as a recent Pew Research Center survey showed 32 percent support deporting all illegal aliens and “51 percent support deporting some illegal aliens,” Breitbart News reported on March 26.

According to the recent Post article, “It wasn’t immediately clear how many detainees are convicted criminals, the status of their cases and their national origins — though sources believe the majority are being removed to Mexico.”

The report noted Trump campaigned on fixing illegal immigration and his first day in office declared an emergency at the nation’s border.

“ICE has since ‘maxed out’ its detention space and is asking Congress to fund additional beds to support the Trump administration’s deportation campaign that yielded 32,000 arrests in its first 50 days,” the article added.

Trump’s administration recently asked the Supreme Court of the United States to allow deportations of illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“As Breitbart News reported, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs, both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations,” the outlet continued:

As two deportation flights were underway, headed to El Salvador’s mega-prison, two left-wing groups sued and Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order, stopping Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport more gang members. This week, an appellate court upheld Boasberg’s ability to block Trump from deporting gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. In a filing to SCOTUS on Friday, the Trump administration asks the court to grant an immediate administrative stay while considering the application to also fully vacate Boasberg’s order.

Trump’s administration has been deporting more gang members, including child rapists and convicted killers, to El Salvador amid the sweeping actions to ensure the safety of Americans, per Breitbart News.

