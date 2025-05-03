Two Ukrainian nationals are accused of illegally voting in the 2024 election, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Noem said, “In partnership with @DOGE, @ICEgov arrested two Ukrainian nationals for illegally VOTING in the 2024 election.”

The DHS secretary then added, “Under President Donald Trump, if you come to our country and break our laws, you will face the consequences.”

The news comes after an official with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said millions of migrants who were welcomed into the United States under former President Joe Biden (D) are on the nation’s voter rolls and some of them voted in the 2024 election, Breitbart News reported on April 7.

“Most recently, DOGE chief Elon Musk said that potentially millions of illegal aliens who arrived in the U.S. under Biden have secured Social Security numbers,” Breitbart News’s John Binder wrote.

A few days before the presidential election in November, Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that the Center for Immigration Studies said the non-citizen population in America has exploded so much that it had the potential to swing 12 states to the Democrat candidate if they were allowed to vote.

The outlet cited a report by the non-partisan center’s research chief, Steven Camarota:

Census Bureau data collected earlier this year indicates that there are 23.2 million voting-age non-citizens in the country, roughly half of whom are illegal immigrants. Our analysis does show that in a dozen states … the non-citizen population in 2024 is potentially large enough to exceed the state winner’s margin in 2020. Of course, just because it is mathematically possible for non-citizens to decide a state’s presidential outcome does not mean it will actually happen, but it illustrates the potential seriousness of the non-citizen voting issue.

Meanwhile, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) explained during a recent interview with Breitbart News Daily that Democrats are still blocking efforts to keep non-citizens from voting, stating, “The bottom line is, only American citizens should vote in American elections. We ought to fix that. The SAVE Act’s one way to do it.”