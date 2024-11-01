Report: Migrants Voting Would Allow Democrats to Win 12 Extra States

The non-citizen population in the United States has grown so fast that it could swing 12 states toward the Democrats’ presidential candidate if the foreigners were allowed to vote, says the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies.

“Census Bureau data collected earlier this year indicates that there are 23.2 million voting-age non-citizens in the country, roughly half of whom are illegal immigrants,” said the report by the group’s research chief, Steven Camarota, which continues:

Our analysis does show that in a dozen states … the non-citizen population in 2024 is potentially large enough to exceed the state winner’s margin in 2020. Of course, just because it is mathematically possible for non-citizens to decide a state’s presidential outcome does not mean it will actually happen, but it illustrates the potential seriousness of the non-citizen voting issue.

Migration advocates and Democrats argue that very few migrants cast votes in presidential elections.

But GOP critics say that Democrat activists routinely register foreigners so that their ballots can be filled out and illegally returned by the activists.

“This phenomenon of noncitizens appearing on the voter rolls is real,” Kyle Brosnan, chief counsel for the Oversight Project at The Heritage Foundation told Breitbart News. He added:

[In] the recent voter-roll cleanups in Texas and Virginia …. Texas removed people from their voter rolls, — 6,500 of which were non-citizens …. In Virginia, in their most recent voter-roll cleanup, 6,300 individuals were removed from the voter rolls as noncitizens … When you have the border wide open, a mass form of illegal immigration, things are going to slip through the cracks. And when the margins of these elections are so close, every vote matters.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the prize by getting an extra 44,500 votes counted in three states — 20,500 votes counted in Wisconsin, 11,000 voters counted in Arizona, and 14,000 votes in Georgia. In 2016, Trump won by a total of 107,000 votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The CIS report continued:

In Georgia, 1.5 percent of adult non-citizens in 2024 would need to vote to equal the state winner’s margin of victory in the last presidential election. In Arizona, 1.71 percent of non-citizens would have to vote to potentially change the outcome. … North Carolina where 10.26 percent would have to vote, in Nevada it would require 12.98 percent, in Pennsylvania 15.61 percent, in Wisconsin 15.96 percent, in Texas 18.01 percent, in Florida 19.23 percent, in Michigan 56.87 percent, in Nebraska’s 2nd district 63.63 percent, in New Jersey 72.96 percent, in Virginia 79.54 percent and in New Mexico 82.65 percent.

“We know of no polling to indicate that foreign-born voters are likely to favor former President Trump over Vice President Harris,” the report added.

However, the migrants shift political power towards Democrats even without casting a vote, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance said on October 31 Joe Rogan Show:

For example, the state of Ohio lost a congressional seat in the last census [in 2020 because] states that have high illegal immigrant populations picked up congressional seats. So you’re actually taking away congressional representation from American citizens and giving it to illegal aliens. Even if you don’t give them the right to vote, you’re still destroying the voting power [of citizens].

If today’s migrants get amnesty and are allowed to vote, he said, the United States will become a one-party nation like California, he added.