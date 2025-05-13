A federal judge ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his administration were allowed to use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for the expedited removal of suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.

While U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines ruled the Trump administration’s description of TdA’s predatory incursion into the United States was faithful to the Alien Enemies Act definition of “predatory incursions in 1798,” she also found the Trump administration had not provided “individual detainees” subject to deportation adequate amount of notice.

“In light of all of the foregoing, this Court reaches the following definition of ‘predatory incursion’ under the AEA: ‘a hostile entry into the United States by a cohesive group of individuals, such as a military detachment or a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization [FTO], who are united by a common goal of causing significant disruption to the public safety — whether that be the safety of persons, property, or pecuniary interests — of those within the United States,” Haines said in her ruling. “The Court finds that that definition is faithful to the meaning of ‘predatory incursions’ in 1798, but it also accounts for new applications given ‘changes in the world.'”

The court document also noted that Trump’s Proclamation, issued in March, and the “Declarations that Respondents have submitted to this Court indicate that there is a factual basis for President Trump’s conclusions in the Proclamation.”

“Most of all, the Proclamation references the fact that the Secretary of State has designated TdA as an FTO pursuant to Title 8, United States Code, Section 1189, a designation that heavily supports the conclusions within the Proclamation that TdA is a cohesive group united by a common goal of causing significant disruption to the public safety of the United States,” the court document added.

The court also found that Trump’s Proclamation and the “documents it references” support the finding that TdA is “committing a ‘predatory incursion'” as defined in the Alien Enemies Act.

Haines continued to note in the court document that “respondents must provide to detainees who are subject to the AEA and the Proclamation,” 21 days’ notice, and an “opportunity to be heard,” as well as provide them with a “notice that clearly articulates the fact that the individual detainee is subject to removal under the Proclamation and the AEA.”

Detainees who are subject to removal under the Alien Enemies Act and Trump’s Proclamation must also receive “notice in English and Spanish, the language of those sought to be expelled, and if needed, Spanish-to-English interpreters shall be provided for any necessary hearings,” the court document continued.

In March, Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, and in a Proclamation titled “Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua,” Trump described TdA as being a “designated Foreign Terrorist Organization with thousands of members, many of whom have unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States.

The Proclamation continues in part:

TdA operates in conjunction with Cártel de los Soles, the Nicolas Maduro regime-sponsored, narco-terrorism enterprise based in Venezuela, and commits brutal crimes, including murders, kidnappings, extortions, and human, drug, and weapons trafficking. TdA has engaged in and continues to engage in mass illegal migration to the United States to further its objectives of harming United States citizens, undermining public safety, and supporting the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing democratic nations in the Americas, including the United States.

In the Proclamation, Trump stated that he found and was declaring that TdA is “perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the United States.”

“TdA is undertaking hostile actions and conducting irregular warfare against the territory of the United States both directly and at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela,” Trump said.

Since Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, several judges have attempted to block the Trump administration from deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

In April, the Supreme Court lifted a block from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, which prevented the Trump administration from deporting suspected illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.