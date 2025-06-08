Democratic Rep. Torres Blames ICE for LA Riots, Chemical Weapon Attack

“ICE get the fuck out of L.A. so that order can be restored,” Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) angrily declared Saturday night via her ntorres35 account on TikTok.

The Guatemalan-born Democrat, who was brought to the United States as a five-year-old illegal migrant in 1970, made her angry demand during an aircraft flight.

She spoke while President Trump’s agencies worked to detain illegal migrants amid a wave of left-wing rioting and violence — and as Congress debates a bill that would spend many billions of dollars to block additional illegal migration.

In a later video, Torrest claimed that ICE was using a “chemical agent” against Members of Congress:

I’m not sure if ICE here at the building where we are, at the side door, has deployed some kind of chemical agent because suddenly we are all [coughs] coughing and unable, um, having a very tough time of breathing. So this is how ICE is responding to members of Congress by deploying chemical agents to prevent us from doing our job.

Two people seen in the video showed no evidence of breathing difficulties.

“We need calm—not troops,” she posted just after midnight. “Sending thousands of soldiers into a city that didn’t ask for them will only escalate tensions. We need solutions, not showdowns.”

Torres is so pro-migration that she has earned an F- rating from NumbersUSA, which favors less migration.