Democratic Rep. Torres Blames ICE for LA Riots, Chemical Weapon Attack

“ICE get the fuck out of L.A. so that order can be restored,” Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) angrily declared Saturday night via her ntorres35 account on TikTok.
The Guatemalan-born Democrat, who was brought to the United States as a five-year-old illegal migrant in 1970, made her angry demand during an aircraft flight.
She spoke while President Trump’s agencies worked to detain illegal migrants amid a wave of left-wing rioting and violence — and as Congress debates a bill that would spend many billions of dollars to block additional illegal migration.
@ntorres35
Once again instability, chaos and violence caused by ICE for the entertainment of the #TACO occupying the White House #icechaos
In a later video, Torrest claimed that ICE was using a “chemical agent” against Members of Congress:
I’m not sure if ICE here at the building where we are, at the side door, has deployed some kind of chemical agent because suddenly we are all [coughs] coughing and unable, um, having a very tough time of breathing.
So this is how ICE is responding to members of Congress by deploying chemical agents to prevent us from doing our job.
@ntorres35
ICE just deployed some type of chemical agent, members of congress are having trouble breathing. We are demanding answers. #ICE #oversight
Two people seen in the video showed no evidence of breathing difficulties.
“We need calm—not troops,” she posted just after midnight. “Sending thousands of soldiers into a city that didn’t ask for them will only escalate tensions. We need solutions, not showdowns.”
Torres is so pro-migration that she has earned an F- rating from NumbersUSA, which favors less migration.
