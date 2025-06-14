L.A. Sheriff: Nearly a Dozen Deputies Injured by Rioters During Week of Attacks

Ten deputies were injured by rioters who hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails, and “high-grade pyrotechnics” at them this week, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert G. Luna.

“We have been encountering some interesting weapons out there,” Luna said. “[There is a] big difference between the peaceful protesters and the individuals who are coming out with weapons to attack our folks.”

The sheriff revealed the casualties at a joint news conference Friday after a week of protests and rioting that began June 6 as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began conducting raids in the city and surrounding counties.

The news conference focused on preparations for nationwide protests planned on Saturday against the Trump administration called “No Kings.” Luna called the American right to protest a “good cause,” but said participants must remain lawful.

“It’s a good cause, but we do not want violent agitators out there destroying property or committing acts of violence specifically against our police officers, deputy sheriffs, and CHP [California Highway Patrol] officers,” Luna said. “I just want to remind everybody that our deputies have and continue to face a dangerous situation out there.”

As Breitbart News is reporting, both large and small cities across the U.S. are preparing for Saturday’s demonstrations which have gained voracity and momentum from immigration riots this week.

The demonstrations Saturday coincide with a military parade in Washington, DC which President Donald Trump will attend to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said at Frida’s conference that the LAPD is “fully prepared” for the upcoming planned demonstrations and “unprecedented” crowds.

“We’re closely monitoring developments and deploying our personnel and resources strategically to protect public safety while safeguarding every individual’s right to protest peacefully,” McDonnell said.

But McDonnell issued a warning:

If you come to our city with the intent to commit crimes, damage property or harm others, including our officers, you will be arrested. We will not allow violence, vandalism, or threats to public safety to undermine the rights of those who are demonstrating lawfully. We’re asking everyone who plans to participate in Saturday’s event to do so peacefully and respectfully.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the protests and rioting began, the police chief said.

McDonnell also pointed out that a curfew remains in effect through the weekend, saying it has played “a key role” in restoring order. Much of the criminal activity has occurred in during the evening hours, he said.

The two California police agencies will also be joined by California Highway Patrol troopers who will be active throughout the state looking for areas of concern, including protecting state infrastructure.

