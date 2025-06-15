Rioters targeted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, reportedly leaving several police officers injured after the city’s anti-Trump “No Kings” protest took place.

Organizers had planned for the protests to happen across the nation as President Donald Trump celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary with a parade, fireworks, and music in Washington, DC, according to Breitbart News.

Fox News reported on Saturday that Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet the Portland incident involved a mob launching fireworks, smoke grenades, and rocks at federal officers. She also said the group broke into the ICE facility.

“Four officers were injured during the attack, though federal law enforcement was able to secure the facility,” the report stated.

One clip shared online caught the moment the rioters, most of whom were dressed in dark clothing, chanted, “This is what democracy looks like!”:

Journalist Andy Ngô shared video footage of officers holding their line against the protesters whom he said were members of Antifa:

The “No Kings” protest happened around 1:00 p.m. and the Fox report said tens of thousands marched during the event that ended five miles from the ICE building.

At that site, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) declared an unlawful assembly that evening.

“About 30 minutes later, PPB said a medical event was reported within the ICE facility and medical personnel needed to enter. They warned rioters not to interfere with police, or ‘force may be used against you,’ the bureau wrote on social media,” the outlet stated.

When PPB officers later noticed criminal activity they said they would start arresting people at the scene. KOIN reported on Saturday that police said they arrested one individual who was accused of assaulting an officer.

At one point during the evening, state troopers “rushed” the scene and began chasing rioters, per a KOIN reporter. Video footage of the ICE facility showed it was severely damaged with broken glass and graffiti sprayed all over its exterior:

In a social media post on Saturday, Homeland Security shared an image that appeared to show flyers doxxing ICE agents in Portland:

“We will NOT be deterred by rioters’ intimidation and threats. ICE immigration enforcement will only ramp up. The violent targeting of law enforcement in Portland, OR by lawless rioters is despicable and its leaders must call for it to end,” the agency stated.

Click here to read more articles about ICE and here for more on Portland.