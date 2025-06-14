Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Parade to Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday

President Donald Trump hosts a parade to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday in Washington, DC, on Saturday, June 14.

Leftist counter-protests are being held across the country in contrast to the president’s honoring of the Army and Flag Day, except for in the nation’s capital which organizers intentionally avoided.

The anti-Trump “No Kings” protests were cast under a pall after the assassination of the Minnesota state House Speaker and shooting of a state senator by a suspect who possessed “No Kings” fliers.