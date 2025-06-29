Feds Bust House in Los Angeles Linked to Iranian Terrorism

Federal officials say they have taken two individuals into custody at house in Los Angeles tied to a suspected Iranian human smuggling operation connected to terrorism.

The arrests come in the wake of Department of Homeland Security warnings of a “heightened threat environment” across the United States in response to the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this month.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the arrests in a post on X Friday, saying the house was used to harbor illegal aliens linked to terrorism.

“CBP executed a federal search warrant today at a human smuggling hub in Los Angeles tied to national security threats,” the agency wrote. “Two individuals were arrested during the operation, which was led by CBP’s Special Response Team with support from Border Patrol tactical units and Air and Marine Operations.”

Earlier in the week, seven Iranian nationals were arrested at the same location, CBP stated, adding that the suspects were on the FBI Terror Watchlist and connected to an Iranian human trafficking hub.

“The location has been repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism,” CBP alleged.

Officials did not identify the two suspects taken into custody at the home on Friday.

Apparently in response to continuing DHS concerns following the Iran bombing, the operation, according to CBP, was part of a broader national security effort involving multiple federal agencies.

“The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possibly cyberattacks, acts of violence and anti-Semitic hate crimes,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem the day before the June 24 ceasefire between the two countries was announced.

“It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict,” she said.