Immigration Raid May Have Revealed Child Workers on Southern California Pot Farm

A state-licensed California marijuana farm, the site of fierce clashes this week between protesters and immigration officials, is now under investigation for possible violation of child labor laws.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott announced the probe on X, posting a photo Friday of the blurred-out faces of the ten juveniles, “all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied.”

“These are the juveniles found in the marijuana facility — almost all unaccompanied, one as young as 14,” Scott wrote on the X post. “California are you ready to partner with us to stop child exploitation?”

The investigation follows a raid Thursday at Glass House Farms, a cannabis facility in Ventura County an hour north of Los Angeles, where federal authorities had a warrant for illegal employees, Fox News reported.

The operation resulted in dramatic images after protesters arrived at the farm after getting word of the raid as military helicopters flew low over the fields, according to a variety of news reports. Protesters confronted agents, who had to deploy tear gas and smoke bombs to get the agitators to back off.

The child labor probe and photo of possible child workers emerged in stark contrast with footage posted on X earlier by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who described the video as “kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields.”

“Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum,” added he governor, seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

As Breitbart News reported, Scott hit back with the child labor announcement in another X post, evoking the governor’s video and saying, “This is Newsom’s California.”

CBP also posted on X a $50,000 award provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for information leading to the conviction of an unknown suspect who appeared to fire a pistol at federal law enforcement officers in an accompanying video clip.