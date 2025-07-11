Newsom Protests ICE Raid on Marijuana Farm Allegedly Found Using Child Labor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom protested against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on a marijuana farm in his state this week that was allegedly found to have been using child labor.

Newsom reposted a video of the raid, calling President Donald Trump the “real scum” for enforcing the law.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott alleged that the farm had been found employing not only illegal aliens, but also “juveniles.”

Newsom was, in effect, trying to protect child labor.

The governor returned Thursday from a two-day swing to South Carolina, where he is testing the waters for a presidential run in three years’ time by introducing himself to voters in rural counties.

Newsom left the state Monday with 13 active wildfires — a problem that he also tried to blame on President Trump, claiming that the federal government is not doing enough about “raking” the forests on federal land.

