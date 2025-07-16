The 18-year-old who was arrested and charged for slamming into two Connecticut state troopers on Thursday is an illegal alien from Ecuador, officials say.

The Department of Homeland Security says that Joel Alexander Caica Nishve drove a car into the two state troopers on the morning of July 10 while driving too fast for conditions through a construction zone. He was also driving without a license.

Officials have confirmed that the 18-year-old is an Ecuadoran national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2023.

“Joel Alexander Caica Nishve is an illegal alien from Ecuador who was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration in 2023,” a DHS statement reads. “On July 10, 2025, he was charged with reckless driving after he was involved in a car accident that seriously injured two Connecticut State Troopers. ICE has lodged a detainer for his arrest.”

The accident sent the migrant and the two officers to a hospital.

Caica Nishve lost control of his car on the rainy roadway and slammed into a police vehicle containing officer Matthew Cerri. The force of the crash sent the police cruiser slamming into Trooper Christopher Genevese who was outside the cruiser and on foot. Genevese was thrown several yards by the accident, WTNH-TV reported.

Trooper Genevese is still recovering in a hospital and officer Cerri was treated and released, WFSB-TV reported.

The migrant was held on a $100,000 bond, but records show a bond was later set at $500. He had his first court appearance on Wednesday, but it was put off since the migrant was still in the hospital.

