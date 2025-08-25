Florida to Use Truck Weigh Stations as Immigration Checkpoints

Florida officials announced that under a new immigration enforcement program, truck weigh stations in the state will be used as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) checkpoints.

During a press conference announcing the program on Monday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier referenced a recent fatal accident in which three people were killed after Harjinder Singh, 28, a semi-truck driver, allegedly made an illegal U-turn in Florida.

“Most people in Florida are now aware of the serious tragedy that happened down in southeast Florida,” Uthmeier said. “Someone that never should have been given a driver’s license, much less a CDL license to drive larger commercial vehicles, engaged in reckless behavior that took three lives.”

Uthmeier continued to admit that there is “no telling how many illegal aliens are” in the United States “driving large commercial vehicles and putting American families in a safety risk every single day.”

During the press conference, Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Uthmeier, among other officials, spoke about the new immigration enforcement initiative, which “targets checkpoints” operated by the FDACS, according to Fox13 News.

Per Fox13 News:

Currently, FDACS has 23 agricultural inspection stations that have been deputized to assist with immigration enforcement. While the stations’ primary role is to inspect vehicles for agricultural safety and food quality, in 2025 all Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) officers were certified under the federal 287(g) program. This allows them to assist with federal immigration enforcement if they encounter individuals violating federal law.

Breitbart News reported that after the fatal accident, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department announced that “State Troopers obtained a criminal arrest warrant for the driver,” who was reportedly identified as Singh, an illegal alien who entered the U.S. through the southern border in 2018:

State Troopers obtained a criminal arrest warrant for the driver, Harjinder Singh, for three (3) counts of vehicular homicide. During the course of this criminal investigation and with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), State Troopers determined that Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018. The Defendant then obtained a Commercial Driver’s License in the state of California.

During the press conference, Uthmeier issued a reminder that illegal aliens “cannot obtain a driver’s license” in Florida, adding that if they have received a driver’s license from sanctuary states such as California, Washington, or New Jersey, “those licenses are no good” in Florida.