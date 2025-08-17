Migrant Trucker Accused of Killing 3 on Florida Turnpike Identified

The driver of a semi-truck involved in the deaths of three Americans has been identified as Harjinder Singh, a migrant from India who illegally entered the U.S. in 2018 across the U.S. border with Mexico.

The accident occurred near Fort Pierce, Florida, on August 12, when a northbound semi-truck allegedly crossed over all lanes as the driver tried to use an “official use only” turn opening on the Florida Turnpike so he could head south.

The abrupt crossing of all lanes gave other drivers little time to slow down, resulting in a Chrysler Town & Country slamming head-on into the trailer. All three of the car’s occupants died as a result of the collision, two at the scene and a third at a hospital, according to WPTV-TV.

The fatal crash shut the turnpike down both ways for hours.

Officials initially noted that the men in the cab of the semi were from California, and video of the drivers’ dashcam was released.

California allows migrants — including tourists and illegal aliens — to quickly get licenses to operate 18-wheel trucks.

“Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors,” Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Executive Director, Dave Kerner said, according to WPEC-TV.

Singh has been arrested, and officials say they are investigating the incident as a homicide. The illegal migrant is also on an ICE detainer, and Florida officials say he will be deported after he serves his prison sentence, whatever that sentence may be.

As more migrants hit our roads — many of whom cannot read or speak English — the death toll on our highways has skyrocketed.

The Trump administration has taken notice of this horrible statistic, and recently, Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, directed federal highway safety offices to enforce a law requiring foreign drivers to be able to read English.

