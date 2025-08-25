An illegal alien is accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in a drunk driving crash in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.

Juan Alfredo Chavarria Lezama, a 31-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with vehicular homicide, drunk driving, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

According to police, on August 21 around 7:00 p.m. Lezama was driving drunk when he struck the 15-year-old boy, who was riding his bike.

Sheriff Jason Ard said law enforcement responded and the teenage boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Ard also said that officers observed at the scene that Lezama was drunk.

An investigation into the fatal crash revealed that Lezama was driving drunk with a blood alcohol level at two times the legal limit.

Lezama remains in Livingston Parish custody and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released at any time.

