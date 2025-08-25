Nolte: Soon-to-Be-Deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia Can’t Speak English After 14 Years in U.S.

Credibly-accused wife beater/gang banger/human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia held a press conference Monday morning… in Spanish.

Garcia has lived (illegally) in the United States since 2011, when he was 16, and he still can’t speak English. Here’s the video:

As you can see, the Democrat Party’s favorite credibly-accused wife-beating/gang banging/human trafficking Maryland Man is nothing more than a soft-spoken family man of faith.

After Garcia was done snowing America and giving white women who buy boxed wine at the gas station vapors, Garcia’s immigration attorney announced that ICE had taken Garcia into custody.

This is as it should be. Garcia is in the country illegally. Forget about his alleged crimes. He is in the country illegally, and that means he has got to go.

If the law is followed, Garcia will now be deported to Uganda.

All of this came about after Garcia was returned from El Salvador. He’d been deported earlier, but returned to face human trafficking charges. Since then, he refused a plea deal. He also refused to be deported to Costa Rica. A leftist judge who has no respect for the law freed him — releasing an illegal alien with two deportation orders into the American interior. Now he is hopefully headed to Uganda.

As far as the English issue, it’s one thing for someone to come here from another country as an adult and not pick up our language. The older you get, the harder it is to learn new things, especially a new language. Garcia arrived here at age 16. He’s been here 14 years. That’s not a learning issue. That’s a refusal to assimilate.

What we have here is another case of Democrats and their regime media allies deliberately choosing toxic icons to keep us divided: Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd, and now this guy.

Every illegal immigrant needs to be deported. Period. Further, we should only be importing the very best people from other countries who have something to contribute to our country. We should be using the fact that America is the greatest country in the world as a magnet to steal the best citizens from other countries. Instead, thanks to Democrats and the Republican establishment, we’ve imported millions and millions of unvetted Third Worlders who refuse to assimilate, who cannibalize public resources, who artificially lower wages and increase the cost of housing.

My wife is a legal immigrant from Mexico. She learned the language. She assimilated. She contributes. She became a citizen. Same with her entire family. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is the exact opposite of what we want — unless you’re a Democrat determined to destroy the country.

