Report: Texas Business Owner Faces Threats After He Criticized Indian Residents Closing Roads Without a Permit

A Texan criticized Indian migrants in Aubrey, Texas, for blocking the road without a permit, and is now reportedly getting online threats aimed at his coffee shop business.

“We will blast your business and profile to over 6 million Indian Americans in America,” said one e-mail, adding, “If they each write negative reviews it will ruin your business we have all proof regarding this. You must pay $20,000 or our games will BEGIN. Let me know if your read=y for instructions”

The threat and insults went to Daniel Keene after he posted a video showing his wife’s auto trip was blocked by an unauthorized Indian street in his Texas neighborhood, which according to Keene has become “very normal” as the suburb has become majority Indian.

The Texas-based site, CurrentRevolt.com, reported on the furor:

[We] reached out to the Union Park community builders. When we mentioned that a street had been completely shut down due to an Indian block party the woman on the phone exclaimed “We love that!” When we asked if this event had secured the required city permits for street shutdowns she stated she had no comment and refused to provide her name.

The online threats included efforts to smear the quality of Keane’s coffee shop via hostile reviews on its Facebook page.

The population of Indians in the United States has exploded to roughly 5 million as Fortune 500 companies use visa programs to import a cheap and compliant Indian workforce. The population growth is accelerated by India’s government and by ethnic hiring networks in many companies and states, such as Walmart in Arkansas.