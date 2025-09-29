Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has put out a list of the 30 worst elected officials who are agitators on an “unhinged crusade” to protect illegal aliens, including Democrat Governors Tim Walz of Minnesota, JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Gavin Newsom of California.

The accusations come after a “maniac with ‘ANTI-ICE’ ammo gunned down an ICE field office” in Dallas, Texas, a White House press release states.

“Democrats have spent years vilifying ICE as ‘fascists,’ ‘the Gestapo,’ and ‘slave patrols,’ inciting a 1,000% surge in assaults on agents and a wave of Radical Left terror. Their words aren’t just reckless — they’re a battle cry for violence,” the statement continued.

Topping the list are three Democrat governors who have led the nation in violent, shrill, anti-ICE rhetoric.

The press release notes that “Gov. Tim Walz smeared ICE as the ‘modern-day Gestapo,'” and adds a link to Walz’s obscene commencement speech at the University of Minnesota.

The release notes that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is pandering as hard as he can to attain the 2028 Democrat nomination for president, has called ICE a “secret police,” “authoritarian,” and has urged his voters to “push back” against the feds.

As to Illinois Gov. JB Pritker, the White House reminds that he compared ICE to “Nazi Germany,” and also accused ICE of acting like a Gestapo for “grabbing people off the street… and disappearing them.”

These governors, all of whom have pretensions of becoming the Democrats’ 2028 nominee for president, have superheated the rhetoric against Donald Trump and our federal law enforcement agencies all in a cynical effort to pump up their own profiles nationally in their hunt for higher political office.

The press release went on to blast a long list of Democrat congressmen for similarly inflaming public opinion and dangerously ramping up the anti-ICE rhetoric.

The list includes Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crocket, Sylvia Garcia, Pramila Jayapal. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell, Hakeem Jeffries, and more. The list also includes Democrat Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders for the harsh attacks they have made against ICE.

