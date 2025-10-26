Rubio Deports Suspected Muslim Brotherhood Leader

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that a British journalist, who is suspected of being a member of the Islamic extremist group the Muslim Brotherhood, is in ICE custody and faces deportation from the United States.

In a post on X, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and “the men and women of law enforcement” for their work. McLaughlin added that the visa of Sami Hamdi has been revoked.

“Thanks to the work of @Sec_Noem and @SecRubio and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal,” McLaughlin wrote. “Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country.”

McLaughlin’s post comes after Hamdi was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Sunday while at San Francisco International Airport, the Guardian reported.

In response to Hamdi’s arrest, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a statement that their “attorneys and partners” were attempting to “address this injustice,” and continued to “call on ICE to immediately account for and release Mr. Hamdi.”

“Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots,” CAIR added. “This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.”

Investigative journalist and activist Laura Loomer revealed in a post on X that “sources at DHS” informed her Hamdi, an alleged “Muslim Brotherhood official,” had been arrested by ICE as he was preparing to travel to Tampa, Florida, to “headline an event for a Jihadist, pro HAMAS and Muslim Brotherhood 501c3 group.”

Hamdi’s arrest comes after investigative journalist Amy Mek revealed in a post on X that Hamdi was “moving freely across” the country and speaking in places like mosques and universities, “while training U.S. Muslims in digital agitation, electoral sabotage, and political warfare in alignment with the Muslim Brotherhood doctrine.”

“Sami Hamdi is not a journalist passing through America — he is a deployed actor from an overseas cadre system that grooms Western Muslims for on-shore mobilization,” Mek added.

Mek noted that Hamdi has “Documented Appearances in Brotherhood-tied training programs abroad with banned extremist figures,” and he has “Recorded talks in U.S. venues that recruit, condition, and operationalize activists inside American institutions.”