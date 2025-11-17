DHS: First Day of ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’ Captures 81 Illegal Aliens in North Carolina

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports detaining up to 81 migrants living in the U.S. illegally during its first day of “Operation Charlotte’s Web” in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino told the media that the 81 were arrested on Saturday as the operation kicked off, adding in a post on X: “81, many of whom had significant criminal and immigration history, are off the streets. This was done in about 5 hours! Stay tuned to social media to take a look at who we apprehended. More to come.”

Bovino also shared a video of his agents entering Charlotte:

He shared several images of some of the illegal migrants who were arrested.

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens. President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein was less excited by the campaign.

“We should all focus on arresting violent criminals and drug traffickers. Unfortunately, that’s not always what we have seen with ICE and Border Patrol Agents in Chicago and elsewhere around the country,” the governor wrote in a statement on Friday. “The vast majority of people they have detained have no criminal convictions, and some are American citizens.”

Stein urged North Carolinians to record federal immigration agents as they performed their duties and exclaimed, “When we see injustice, we bear witness.”

“If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement who will continue to keep our communities safe long after these federal agents leave,” the governor added. “That’s the North Carolina way.”

