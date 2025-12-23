Report: ICE Arrests 101 ‘Dangerous’ Illegal Alien Truckers on California Roads

There are now reportedly 101 fewer illegal alien truck drivers on California highways following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation.

Operation Highway Sentinel saw illegals arrested from India, Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Georgia, Venezuela, El Salvador and Honduras, Fox News reported Monday.

The arrests came after there were several deadly crashes linked to commercial driving licenses (CDLs) issued under the state’s Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom.

California is the number one hub for illegal CDL licensing, which has caused a safety crisis for people across the nation, Breitbart News reported December 13.

According to Fox, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan explained:

Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary state policies are costing American lives. His government knowingly issued thousands of CDLs to illegal aliens who had no business driving at all, let alone behind the wheel of a massive semi-truck. These drivers get their licenses, leave California, then terrorize roads all over the country. ICE is stepping in where his state failed. Just like our operations in Oklahoma and Indiana, we are taking these dangerous illegal alien truckers off the roads and making California streets safe again.

Some of the illegal truck drivers reportedly could not read English or road signs, an issue that causes extreme danger for motorists.

Per Fox, most of the 101 arrests occurred on California’s highways and at ports. Their CDLs were also reportedly seized:

In November, an audit from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy showed that California illegally issued the thousands of CDLs to foreign truck drivers and they were being revoked, according to Breitbart News.

“After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed,” Duffy stated, adding, “Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked. This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.”

Meanwhile, federal and state officials warned that cartel operatives and foreign nationals are exploiting the nation’s CDL system to infiltrate freight corridors and endanger America’s national security, per Breitbart News.