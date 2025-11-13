A bombshell audit from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reveals that California, under the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), illegally issued thousands of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to dangerous foreign truck drivers. Duffy said the CDLs are now being revoked.

This week, Duffy’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the California Department of Motor Vehicles admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 CDLs to foreign truck drivers, who DOT officials said are dangerous and unqualified to drive semi-trucks.

“After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed,” Duffy said in a statement:

Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked. This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses. [Emphasis added]

Duffy said that the 17,000 foreign truck drivers who were issued CDLs by California have now been notified that their licenses do not meet federal requirements and will expire in 60 days.

Last week, in a sit-down interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief, Duffy called out Newsom for failing to follow the federal government’s English Language Proficiency standards that have been in place for decades.

As a result of Newsom’s failure to follow such CDL standards, DOT has withheld more than $40 million in federal funds from the state of California.

