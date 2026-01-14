Democrat Sen. Fetterman Urges ICE to ‘Round Up All’ the Criminal Migrants

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) urged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to “round up all” of the criminal illegal aliens.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s The Will Cain Show, Fetterman spoke about the recent shooting in Minneapolis, where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has claimed that Good “weaponized her vehicle” against ICE agents who were trying to get their vehicle unstuck.

“Round up all the criminals,” Fetterman said. “Deport them. They shouldn’t have ever been here, and they definitely have to go.”

While Fetterman expressed that the incident is “a tragedy,” he pointed out that it is “very clear” to him when he arrived in the Senate in 2023, that the Biden administration was “failing at our border.”

He also shared the “latest statistics” from the Washington Post regarding the criminal history of immigrants arrested by ICE.

“Sixty-seven percent have criminal charges — pending ones … that’s more than two-thirds,” Fetterman continued, adding that “two things can be true” as people can support deportations while rejecting “the extreme.”

During the interview, Fetterman also shared statistics from the New York Times regarding monthly encounters at the United States southern border over the past few years.

“When you reach almost 300,000 people, that’s unsustainable,” he added. “As a Democrat, it shouldn’t be unreasonable to want to secure our border and do it in that way.”

Fetterman has previously thrown his support behind ICE, stating that the agency “performs an important job.” He has also criticized his own party for failing to “handle the border appropriately.”

Breitbart News reported that during an interview on CNN in 2024, Fetterman clarified that while he would like to “provide the American Dream for any migrant,” it is difficult to do so when “you have 300,000 people showing up encountered at our border.”