Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) threw his support behind the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, noting that the agency “performs an important job” in the United States.

“ICE performs an important job for our country,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X, adding that “any calls to abolish ICE” are inappropriate and outrageous.

The comments from Fetterman come as Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have called for abolishing ICE, which enforces the immigration laws in the U.S.

Fetterman’s post comes as President Donald Trump was asked on Wednesday about Fetterman’s comments criticizing “Democrats who want to abolish” ICE or “treat them as criminals,” according to the Daily Mail. Trump described Fetterman as being “right.”

Per the outlet:

Fetterman has criticized Democrats who want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or ‘treat them as criminals.’ And he’s said any attack on ICE agents are ‘absolutely unacceptable. Terrible. Awful.’

“The new John Fetterman is exactly what you said, he’s right,” Trump said. “He’s right.”

Fetterman’s comments come as the Pennsylvania senator has previously expressed that the Democrat party failed to “handle the border appropriately,” adding that the thousands of illegal aliens that had been allowed into the country under the Biden administration was “unacceptable.”

During a CNN interview in 2024, Fetterman explained that while he wants to “provide the American Dream for any migrant,” it is difficult to do “when you have 300,000 people showing up encountered” at the southern border.

“I think two things can be true at the same time,” Fetterman said. “You can be very supportive of immigration, but we also need to have a secure border.”