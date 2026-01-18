A surge of 1,500 U.S. troops may soon be in Democrat-controlled Minnesota as leftists protest immigration operations and the fraud scandal linked to the state’s Somali community deepens.

A senior U.S. official told Fox News the Trump administration is preparing the troops for possible deployment and “the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather and mountain warfare, has given prepare to deploy orders,” the outlet reported Sunday.

Leftists mobilized to protest after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman, Renee Good, when she allegedly weaponized her car as he and other agents were being blocked from performing their work in Minneapolis, according to Breitbart News.

The leftist protesters have brought more tension to situations involving ICE officers in Minnesota where leaders are being criticized regarding the alleged rampant fraud.

In a statement to Fox, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, “The Department of War is always prepared to execute the orders of the Commander-in-Chief if called upon.”

Indeed, President Donald Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act if the Democrat state continues allowing leftists to attack ICE agents, per Breitbart News.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” the president wrote in a social media post.

Republican lawmakers have also urged Trump to take such action and arrest Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) after he threatened to use his state’s National Guard against immigration operations, Breitbart News reported.

Trump’s deputies sent more agents to Minneapolis to shield the federal investigation into the Democrats’ “fraud-and-migration political machine,” according to Breitbart News.

However, Trump said Friday he could use the Insurrection Act but did not believe there was a reason to at the moment, and the Fox article noted, “The readiness order for the 11th Airborne Division was given prior to the Friday statement.”