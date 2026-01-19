Republicans in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate have put the pieces together and say they will launch investigations into how Democrats use illegal aliens and refugees to commit election fraud.

The massive Somali welfare fraud in Democrat-run Minnesota has opened a lot of eyes.

“As the magnitude and complexity of Minnesota’s Somali immigrant welfare fraud scandal come into clearer focus,” reports Just The News, “Republicans in Congress are more boldly talking about it being part of a larger scheme by Democrats to use illegal immigrants and purported refugees to hijack federal elections and manipulate apportionment that determines Americans’ congressional representation[, presidential electoral votes,] and federal funding.”

Phase One: Import millions of illegal aliens and refugees…

Republicans have figured out that Democrats “reversed Donald Trump’s related first-term executive orders and ensured that noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, were counted into 2020 U.S. Census. Then-President Biden opened the southern border so that millions of illegals could flood the country in just a few years.”

Phase Two: Move those millions into blue states to increase their population and by extension the electoral votes that determine presidential elections and congressional seats…

“Liberal nonprofits helped move those migrants [into] Democratic-run cities in the election battleground states and helped them enroll in welfare at the taxpayers’ expense.”

Phase Three – Give those illegals and refugees welfare…

“In Minnesota, 86% of the Somalis are on Medicaid,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told Just The News. “That is free healthcare. You don’t pay one penny into it like we pay into Medicare. All that Medicaid is free healthcare.”

He added that “86% of the Somali population of Minnesota gets full free healthcare, in addition to food stamps, housing and transportation and obviously daycare and things like that. So this is completely an effort to create a huge voting bloc.”

Phase Four: Allow these illegals and refugees to commit massive welfare fraud with much of that money finding its way into Democrat campaign coffers and left-wing NGOs…

Democrats have an iron grip on Minnesota “because of this Somali population,” Comer explained. “Not only do they vote, they now contribute a lot of money to Democratic candidates. And I think a source of this money is probably a lot of these fraudulent schemes taking place.”

The moment the U.S. Census started counting illegal aliens and non-citizens like everyone else, the criminal organization called the Democratic Party knew exactly what to do… Open the border and funnel those illegals into blue states, especially failed Democrat-run states like Illinois, New York, and California, that are losing population due to terrible governance.

That’s what this is about.

That’s what this has always been about.

Anyone paying attention already knew how illegals were being used to rig the U.S. Census in favor of blue states. What’s new is the massive welfare fraud schemes. Now we just have to hope the GOP has the moral courage to follow through and dismantle this.

