A top and controversial Democrat senatorial candidate from Maine on Saturday urged his followers to rise up and oppose the federal government.

Graham Platner, the radical Democrat who months ago raised eyebrows by having a large Nazi death head tattoo on his chest, appeared in Lewiston, Maine, to urge resistance to bipartisan federal immigration laws and expressed his admiration for the insurrectionist networks being developed in Minnesota to attack federal law enforcement officers.

Platner told a crowd of about 1,000 left-wing protesters that they should emulate the highly organized extremist network that links anti-government foot soldiers to the intel operatives who are tracking and doxing federal law enforcement agents in Minnesota. He urged Mainers to create similar organizations to spark violent protests across his state.

The radical, left-wing candidate delivered a long tirade against the federal government, telling attendees, “The federal government has invaded our state to terrorize our communities, abduct our neighbors, and sow fear, all in the service of consolidating power.”

Platner also praised Maine Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for refusing to issue Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents unlisted license plates for ICE vehicles in the state.

In another interview, Platner said it is every American’s “duty” to oppose the federal government, and characterized dangerous, criminal illegal aliens as “fellow Americans.”

He also praised the insurrectionist networks that left-wing agitators have built in Minnesota.

Platner has had a rocky road during his campaign.

In old posts on Reddit, the Senate candidate referred to himself as a “communist,” calling police “bastards,” and saying sexual assault victims should “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so messed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.”

He also said Americans who live in rural areas are “stupid.”

