Blue State Dems Launching Schemes to Obstruct ICE, Federal Laws

Several deep blue states are promising to obstruct federal law enforcement by publicly tracking the movement of and doxxing federal officers.

In the State of New Jersey, for instance, Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill has announced that the state has debuted a “portal” where citizens can track and report the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“We are going to be standing up a portal so people can upload all their cell phone videos and alert people. If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out,” the Gov. said in a recent interview.

In another case of insurrectionary activity, the Mayor of Seattle, Washington, has also advocated for doxxing and subverting federal law enforcement.

Self-professed “democratic socialist” Mayor Katie Wilson went even father than the governor of New Jersey by pledging to force her own police department to become a left-wing informant network to undermine and interdict federal law enforcement. Wilson wants the police to directly violate the law by informing on federal law enforcement to left-wing activist “community organizations.”

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced that she is spearheading a project to reveal the names, personal information, and locations of ICE officers while pro-migration activists are trying to block law enforcement operations.

Also in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has warned ICE officers and other federal law enforcement not to remove or obscure the license plates on official vehicles because he claims it is a violation of state vehicle operating laws.

Giannoulias, who worked for his failed family bank which was seized by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in 2010, posted a video to social media claiming he has “zero tolerance” for “this type of illegal activity.” He urged Illinois citizens to report any instances to a “special plate hotline” and website.

“Flipping license plates or altering them in any way to avoid detection is strictly prohibited in Illinois,” he insisted. “And no one, including a federal agent, is above the law,” he piously exclaimed.

The state’s radical Democrat Governor also announced an effort to thwart legal federal law enforcement actions by launching a commission aimed at hampering ICE.

Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped his fellow top state executive with a cogent point about the hypocrisy of the left.

“When Biden refused to enforce immigration law, we were told that states couldn’t enforce those laws because it was a federal function,” DeSantis wrote in a Friday post on X.

“Now, when Trump is trying to enforce federal immigration law, these same people say it’s fine for states to obstruct and sabotage the carrying out of this same federal function,” he added.

