Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Plan to ‘Unmask’ ICE Agents

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is spearheading a project to reveal the names and locations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers while pro-migration activists are trying to block pro-American law enforcement.

The ex-mayor, who in 2023 became the first Democrat mayor to lose a re-election bid in 40 years, announced the launch of “The ICE Accountability Project,” WFLD-TV reported.

The deposed mayor claimed that the new effort will “unmask” ICE agents so the public can know their identities and track their whereabouts.

“They are on public property out in the open,” she insisted. “We have an absolute right under our constitution to document what’s happening.”

“We want to create a centralized archive of all the purported criminal actions of ICE and CBP agents,” Lightfoot explained. “We want to create a portal where what’s happening in real time can be centralized and put out for the public to view.”

The ex-mayor said she wants her tracking information to be used to take ICE agents to court on an individual basis and to stop the Trump administration from rounding up and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

Lightfoot is far from the only Democrat looking to dox ICE agents and putting federal law enforcement officials in more danger.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats in Los Angeles, California, are also threatening to launch an online tracker of ICE activity to help left-wing activists more quickly interfere in immigration raids, arrests, and other essential enforcement actions.

The Department of Homeland Security blasted Democrats for their attempts which will put ICE agents in danger in L.A.

Elsewhere in the deep blue state of Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is now warning ICE officers and other federal law enforcement not to remove or obscure the license plates on official vehicles because he claims it is a violation of state vehicle operating laws.

Giannoulias, who worked for his failed family bank which was seized by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in 2010, posted a video to social media claiming he has “zero tolerance” for “this type of illegal activity.” And he urged Illinois citizens to report any instances to a “special plate hotline” and website.

“Flipping license plates or altering them in any way to avoid detection is strictly prohibited in Illinois,” he insisted. “And no one, including a federal agent, is above the law,” he piously exclaimed.

The state’s radical Democrat Governor is also piling on in an effort to thwart legal federal law enforcement actions by launching a commission aimed at hampering ICE.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston