During a special Thursday evening Founders Roundtable with the Breitbart Fight Club, Peter Schweizer addressed themes from his new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, focusing on how foreign actors and domestic political interests intersect through mass migration in ways he asserts have long-term consequences for American governance.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asked Schweizer to highlight key takeaways from The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, describing how the book examines efforts by actors including the Chinese and Mexican governments, the Cuban regime, and the Catholic Church to influence or undermine the American system. Marlow emphasized that what concerned him most was the number of Americans—particularly elected officials—who are either actively supporting these efforts or choosing to ignore them.

“When it comes to the domestic collaborators, as I call them, I’m not suggesting that these people are sitting around in a room and saying, ‘oh, let’s get together and do this thing. It’s a confluence of interests, right?’” Schweizer explained.

He pointed to the Mexican government’s influence on U.S. immigration patterns as an example of how foreign interests can align with partisan domestic goals.

“What Mexico wants is to exert greater sovereignty inside the United States itself. And they’re accomplishing that, that, by the way, with mass migration, with rejection of assimilation, that, by the way, helps the Democratic Party, because the Democratic Party does not want assimilation,” Schweizer said.

He laid out the partisan consequences:

“The people that come to the United States, at least initially, vote overwhelmingly for Democrats when they vote, they vote 85% for Democrats. Democrats have known this for a long time. Over the course of 20 or 30 years that may even out, but you’ve got a huge advantage for 20 or 30 years.

Democrats accept this and embrace it and encourage it because it’s to their benefit. Then you have the constituency within the Democratic Party, which are the hardcore progressives, which are now basically dominant in the Democratic Party, and they realize that not only does mass migration help the Democratic Party, it helps the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, and so they are encouraging the activism and the sort of dissolution of American power through mass migration and the weaponization of migration.”

Schweizer continued:

“It’s a huge problem, and I’m absolutely convinced this is why you see Democrats resisting these deportations in Minneapolis and Los Angeles and elsewhere. Remember, we’re deporting people that have criminal records, you know, rapists, child molesters, they don’t even want to see them to go.”

He concluded the segment by underlining the stakes of the issue:

“This is the heartbeat of the problem, which is, ultimately, this is a battle over the future of our country, and we’ve got to defeat weaponized immigration if we want to win.”

From five-time consecutive New York Times bestselling author Schweizer, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.