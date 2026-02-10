L.A. Mayor Candidate Spencer Pratt Says His Administration Will Work with ICE

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt says that if he is elected as mayor, his administration would work with the federal government on immigration enforcement, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Pratt appeared at a campaign kick-off party at West L.A.’s Don Antonio’s restaurant where he spoke to many of the issues he would try to tackle were he to become mayor of L.A.

At one point in a video of the event posted on X, Pratt spoke to the immigration enforcement debate and insisted that the problem wasn’t really “enforcement” but is really about sitting Mayor Karen Bass’s “defiance” of the law.

“Karen Bass’s open defiance of federal law for political gain has created confusion, tension, and instability,” Pratt told the crowd. “When I am mayor, I will work directly with the federal government in a firm but humane way with a clear focus on public safety. Violent criminals will be removed from our streets and law-abiding, hard-working families will live without fear.”

“This approach is not extreme, but responsible,” he continued.

Pratt also said he was gratified with the support he’s gotten for his campaign so far.

“It’s been powerful to see how many people in this city are ready for real change. Everyone here who knows Los Angeles has reached a breaking point, and for a long time I was hoping someone else would step up and fix this mess,” he said.

“The city doesn’t need another politician brokering deals and trading favors. We need leadership that shows up, takes responsibility and delivers results. No more cover-ups and corruptions. No more self-dealing and incompetence. No more backroom deals and special interests. We are done with all of it,” Pratt added.

Pratt has spent nearly every waking minute attempting to hold Karen Bass and the city of L.A. responsible for the devastating results of the failed response to the Palisades Fire that destroyed his home along with so many others. He announced his campaign for mayor last month.

Just last week, Pratt called for the top brass in the L.A. Fire Department to be fired over their failed response to the fires that destroyed the homes of thousands of people and left a dozen people dead.

“We’re going to find out what failures the mayor and LAFD and the state parks and everyone involved to those 12 people burning alive, 7,000 structures [destroyed],” he said. “There’s no looking forward until we get the answers and the people that are responsible are fired. That includes the fire chief, the fire battalion chief, that includes the mayor, it includes anybody that had anything to do with [the failed fire response].”

L.A. has most recently been in the news when the city’s Police Chief, Jim McDonnell, announced that he would not enforce the newly signed state law banning federal officers from wearing masks during the performance of their duties.

“The reality of one armed agency approaching another armed agency to create conflict over something that would be a misdemeanor at best, or an infraction, it doesn’t make any sense,” Chief McDonnell told the media.

Just yesterday, a federal judge blocked Gavin Newsom’s mask ban law.

Anti-ICE protesters have routinely violated calls for peaceful protests and have engaged in violence and committed property destruction in a desperate attempt to impede legal federal law enforcement activities.

