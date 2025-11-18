States across the country have potentially illegally issued about 194,000 Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to foreign truck drivers who would not meet English language standards set by the Department of Transportation (DOT), Secretary Sean Duffy reveals.

Duffy revealed the alarming statistic in an interview on Fox Business Channel, stating that some 200,000 CDLs have been issued to foreign nationals and that of those, 194,000 are suspected of having been issued illegally.

“People can’t understand the English language, they can’t read signs, and they don’t know the rules of our road. That’s a problem,” Duffy said. “Americans aren’t safe.”

Duffy also pointed to so-called “CDL mills” where foreign nationals are arriving in the U.S. and being pushed through such mills to secure CDLs despite their having hardly any knowledge of American driving rules.

The result is stagnant wages in the trucking industry, Duffy said.

“We also see that there are CDL mills … people aren’t being properly trained, they’re being pushed through and getting licenses and driving across the country,” Duffy said.

“It’s driving American truckers out of business. And American trucking companies, driving the wages down,” Duffy continued. “That’s not why we’re taking this action, but that’s a real consequence of having all of those foreigners come in. What we’re going to see is those wages rise.”

Most recently, as Breitbart News reported, DOT officials revealed that the California Department of Motor Vehicles admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 CDLs to foreign truck drivers.

This week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal alien, accused of terrorism in his native Uzbekistan, in Kansas, who had been awarded a CDL to drive a semi-truck by the state of Pennsylvania after he was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.