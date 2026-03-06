Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey proudly posed for photos with an illegal alien named as a person of interest in a sex crime investigation.

The migrant, Marcelo Gomes da Silva, was invited to last month’s State of the Union Address (SOTU) by Democrat Congressman Seth Moulton, who hosted da Silva in Washington.

In an interview with the migrant, Rep. Moulton called da Silva a “great young American and an amazing patriot.”

During da Silva’s fêting by state Democrats ahead of the SOTU, he also met with the Bay State’s governor.

The migrant has been found in the records of several investigations in Milford, Massachusetts.

While the Milford Police Department (MPD) refused to disclose the full reports and what part da Silva may have played in the crimes being investigated, MPD Deputy Chief John Sanchioni did confirm that one of the incidents in which da Silva was mentioned as a person of interest concerned a sexual assault and juveniles and the other also “involves juveniles.”

According to Fox News, da Silva was named a “person of interest” in these investigations.

The illegal migrant has denied any wrongdoing, and claims he has no knowledge of being mentioned in police reports in connection with the two criminal investigations.

The migrant reportedly had a temporary student visa, but it expired and he has since stayed in the U.S. illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security added that da Silva is an illegal alien and “subject to removal proceedings.”

