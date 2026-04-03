Exclusive: ICE Asks Dallas Not to Release from Jail Mexican National Accused of Slitting Wife’s Throat

A Mexican national is accused of slitting his wife’s throat with a pocketknife in Dallas, Texas, after the couple had wed just weeks prior, Breitbart News has learned.

On March 18, 24-year-old Francisco Mendez Marin of Mexico was arrested in Carrollton, Texas, and charged with homicide after police alleged that he murdered his 20-year-old wife, Karla Rangel, by slitting her throat with a pocketknife.

“This depraved animal murdered his own wife just one month after they were married by brutally slitting her throat with a pocketknife,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

“This illegal alien should have never been allowed into our country to commit this heinous murder,” Bis said. “ICE requested authorities in Dallas to not release this cold-blooded killer onto the streets. Thankfully, Dallas politicians cooperate with ICE, so together we can ensure this murderer is NEVER loose in American communities.”

Police said Marin and Rangel had been married for less than a month when the murder occurred and that when they responded to the incident, Marin was covered in blood and carrying a bloody pocketknife.

Marin remains in custody of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Dallas County Jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.