Boston’s Democrat Mayor, Michelle Wu, is facing a backlash after being exposed for pushing “wellness” grants specifically for queer illegal aliens despite already having a $100 million budget deficit.

The tax-funded grants, ranging from $250 to $500 per migrant, were set to be distributed by the NGO activist group named OUTnewcomers, and was to be used for such luxurious purposes as gym memberships, yoga, meditation, reflection activities, transportation, and childcare support, according to the Boston Herald.

“OUT newcomers” describes itself as “a Boston-based, community-led organization supporting LGBTQ+ migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees,” and is a fairly new group organized by a Pakistani migrant named Sal Khan.

The activist group said the “Belonging Matters” grants were prioritized for “low-income, trans and isolated LGBTQ+ migrants residing in the City of Boston.”

“LGBTQ+ migrants often face trauma, economic hardship, and social isolation,” Outnewcomers told possible applicants on its website. “Belonging matters supports healing through community, movement, creativity, and culturally grounded practices that help participants feel more supported, connected, and resourced.”

Mass Daily News was first to discover the tax-funded program and blasted the left-wing mayor for the expenditures in its report online, contrasting the senseless spending to the fact that Boston is also laying off teachers while the city is funding “queer migrants” and their new-agie “wellness” needs.

Once the backlash formed, Wu’s office insisted that no city funds have been allocated to this “wellness grant” program, however, the mayor’s spokesman did admit that OUTnewcomers has been given a $7,500 grant to “support mental health services.” The mayor’s office also added that “These funds were not designated for and may not be used for the voucher program referenced.”

For his part, Sal Khan says he has paused the program “following safety threats.”

“This decision comes after the organization and its founder, Sal Khan, received multiple death threats and threats of being reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the project’s public launch,” the group said in a statement on Thursday. “These threats have created serious concerns for the safety and well-being of both leadership and the vulnerable community members the program serves.”

Neither Khan nor his organization addressed the warning by the mayor’s office that his program would be an inappropriate use of the city’s $7,500 grant.

Of course, local income tax receipts for luxuries such as this program are dwindling in a city economy with so many self-imposed expenses. Boston in particular and Massachusetts in general have already suffered a five-year streak of job loss, according to Boston.com. So, wasteful, agenda-driven spending like these “wellness” programs is not helping Boston climb out of its mess.

Sadly, Democrats have imagined that replacing fleeing earners is a simple task of just importing mostly indigent migrants, whether legal or illegal.

But economist Michael Lind has called the Democrats’ plan to chase out productive citizens and replace them with uneducated, low-paid migrants a “Ponzi scheme.”

“An international migration Ponzi scheme is the only thing that averts a demographic doom loop for cities like New York and San Francisco,” as Americans flee the Democrats’ huge and badly-run cities, Lind wrote in an article for Compact Magazine.

“It is time for the euthanasia of the [immigration-addicted] city — by, among other things, stopping the urban immigration Ponzi scheme,” he said.

Democratic mayors pretend to oppose unpopular migration while calling for more migrants and more federal funds to help replace the Americans who leave the corrupt, expensive, and badly run cities, Lind added.

In related news, Mass Daily News also discovered that the state of Massachusetts paid out $1 billion in fraudulent food stamp (SNAP) payments, 75 percent of which went to able-bodied recipients who refused to look for a job.

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