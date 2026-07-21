VIDEO — Missouri Prosecutor Accused of Romance with Illegal Alien Sex-Crime Suspect Removed from Post

A prosecutor in Missouri has been removed from her post amid allegations of misconduct, including being in a romantic relationship with an illegal immigrant facing criminal charges.

The news centers around Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston (R) who is accused of failing to recuse herself from the investigation into the illegal alien identified as Juan David Gutierrez, Fox News reported Tuesday.

She allegedly did not inform police about his whereabouts and transferred the title of her vehicle to him so he could abscond.

A judge temporarily removed Johnston from her post following Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s investigation that ultimately led her to file a quo warrant petition forcing the prosecutor out of office, Fox 2 Now reported Monday.

In a press release about Johnston’s removal, Hanaway’s office said the petition alleged she “Knowingly created an atmosphere within the Ray County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of fear and intimidation by verbally berating her staff and employees; Engaged in an intimate and romantic relationship with a criminal defense attorney representing numerous criminal defendants in matters prosecuted by Johnston; Engaged in an intimate and romantic relationship with a prospective defendant and terminated an employee after the employee discovered the relationship; Engaged in an intimate and romantic relationship with an undocumented immigrant who was being prosecuted for sexual assault in Ray County and provided title to her vehicle to that defendant to assist him in absconding.”

The attorney general’s office added that “In each of these situations” Johnston “recognized the impropriety of the relationship but continued the conduct.”

KMBC reported that Gutierrez, who is from Mexico, was charged with sodomy in 2019, and the Fox article said his case is currently on hold pending an appeal regarding another issue.

The petition said Johnston and the illegal immigrant had lived together for several years and had been involved romantically. Johnston also reportedly knew he was a suspect in a sexual assault case in Ray County.

Hanaway told reporters Johnston “used the court docket as her dating app.”

In a statement regarding the prosecutors removal, Hanaway said, “When an elected official treats public office like their personal playground, betraying the public trust, ignoring legal obligations, and putting self-interest first, removal isn’t a suggestion, it’s a necessity.”

“Johnston’s record reflects a sustained pattern of misconduct and willful neglect that has undermined the integrity of the prosecutor’s office and poses a serious threat to public safety. In Missouri, public office is public trust, not a personal entitlement, and no one is above accountability,” she added.

Hanaway also told Fox 2 officials gave Johnston an opportunity to resign but she refused to do so.