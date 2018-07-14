Netanyahu Vows to ‘Hit Hamas with the Harshest Blow’ Since 2014 War After Rocket Attacks

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Saturday that Israel would step up its strikes on Gaza until the Palestinian terror groups halt all violence coming out of the coastal enclave.

Netanyahu said that after consultations with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and the IDF chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot it was decided to take “powerful action against Hamas terror.”

“The IDF hit Hamas with the harshest blow since Operation Protective Edge and we will intensify our reaction as much as necessary,” Netanyahu said Saturday evening, after the IDF attacked dozens of targets in the Strip on Saturday, amid relentless rocket fire from Gaza, in the most extensive daytime assault since the 2014 conflict. “If Hamas does not understand the message today, it will understand tomorrow,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Read the full story here.