Imam Mundhir Abdallah, of the Masjid Al-Faruq mosque in Copenhagen, told his followers “the final solution to the problem of the Levant – after the establishment of the Caliphate and the elimination of the Jewish entity – will be through the conquest of Europe.”

Abdallah was speaking on a video first released in 2017. It has now been made public and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) just a week after he was charged with hate speech over a separate incident where repeated a call to kill Jews.

In the latest video, Abdallah lays out a plan whereby Muslims can conquer all of Europe and deliver a final blow to the “vileness” of the Jewish people.

“Europe must be invaded again,” he said, calling for a new Islamic conquest of Al-Andalus, the Balkans, and Rome, in order to fulfill the promise of the Prophet Muhammad.

In the address, Imam Abdallah said that the Jews “are hastening their own annihilation by their rampaging, their filth, and their vileness, which reflect the immutable nature of the Jews.” He added he was “not a racist” but that this “has to do with the Jewish character and psyche, with that sick Jewish mentality.”

Last week, charges were brought against Imam Abdallah for hate speech, following MEMRI translation of a Friday sermon in which he recited the anti-Semitic hadith about the Prophecy of the Rock and the Tree.

This is the first time charges have been brought in Denmark under a new criminal code.

On another occasion, Imam Abdallah insisted that as soon as Muslims regain power, they would “erase” and “obliterate” Israel and all the U.S. bases in the region.

For his part, Abdallah – who lives in Lebanon and has family in Denmark – has always claimed the charge of hate speech is a conspiracy and he is an entirely innocent party.

“Politicians in the West and the media never stop attacking Islam and Muslims. Their propaganda never stops. Muslims are the real victims, not others. Our women are being attacked, our mosques are being burned,” he said last year when the charges were first being considered.