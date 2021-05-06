PHOTOS: Historic Mexican Church Uncovered from Water After 40 Years

Stained Glass Church Window Cross Silouette APGerald Herbert
AP/Gerald Herbert
Katherine Rodriguez

A 19th-century church has been unearthed from the waters of a central Mexican lake after being submerged for more than 40 years.

The result of this phenomenon was caused by a recent drought that had been afflicting the region.

The Church of the Virgin of Dolores was hidden from view in 1979 when the Purisima Dam was built, burying the colonial community of El Zangarro, Mexico News Daily reported.

“Oral history tells us that it was very difficult for them to leave the place, not just because of the buildings, but because of the sense of belonging to the place,” said Dulce Vazquez, director of the local municipal archives.

“A few resisted until they saw it was already a reality that the water would arrive and cover the entire town,” Vazquez told Mexico’s Spanish-language Milenio newspaper.

But a recent drought that has afflicted the city of Guanajuato and the local area has brought back the church into its former glory.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.