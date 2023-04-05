Cruise Ship Passenger Fatally Falls from Balcony to Lower Deck

A passenger fell off a balcony on a cruise ship traveling from Florida to Honduras on Sunday, resulting in her death.

Citing the Miami-Dade Police Department, Insider reported the department’s homicide bureau “is conducting a death investigation from an incident that occurred on a Virgin Cruise Line ship” after “an adult female fell from her balcony to one of the decks below and was determined deceased” around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The outlet noted the ship departed from Miami, Florida, and was heading to Roatan, Honduras.

Virgin Voyages released a statement about the incident, Local 10 reported.

“This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the statement said.

A spokesperson indicated the victim also hit another passenger on the deck below, but this person was not seriously injured, per Insider.

A Youtuber who was aboard at the time of the accident shared a video of himself and other passengers listening to an announcement about the incident, alerting passengers that the ship would return to Miami and depart again for Honduras at an unspecified time the next day.

“We are now headed back to Miami and will arrive around 1:30 p.m,” the announcer said. “At the moment, we do not have a departure time for tomorrow after our arrival but will share all relevant information with you after we have updates.”

The Youtuber also indicated investigators were looking into the incident and shared a clip of law enforcement cruisers and what appeared to be an official vehicle from Miami-Dade County.

He also said Virgin Voyages had been “very accommodating” despite having to make changes to the itinerary and had offered each passenger a credit for a future cruise.